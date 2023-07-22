Uddhav assures help to affected families of Raigad landslide tragedy

Scores of survivors of the devastating hillslide tragedy met Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray even as the death toll in Irshalwadi increased to 25, here on Saturday.

Many of the 95-odd villagers, who trooped to meet Thackeray and others, were seen weeping, some still in a state of shock, a few crying and grieving over the loss of their family members and all the displaced people worried about their bleak future.

Several of the villagers expressed concerns over their uncertain future as they had lost one or more of their family members, all belongings, lands, livelihood in the tragedy, and many are now bereft of their sole breadwinner in their families.

Accompanied by senior party leaders like Leader of Opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve, Anil Parab, Bhaskar Jadhav, Milind Narvekar and others, Thackeray went to the Panchayatan Temple where over a hundred survivors are temporarily given shelter.