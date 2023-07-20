Maha landslide: Survivors recount horror; say unable to fathom how to move on

Eye witnesses and survivors in Irshaldwadi in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday recounted the terror and shock of realising that a massive landslide had buried many of them amid heavy rains that was pounding the region for the past few days.

They managed to come out from the mound of mud and rubble of household items, but the thought of piecing together their lives from here on weighed heavily as they recounted their brush with fate.

At least 12 persons died in the landslide that took place late Wednesday night in remote Irshalwadi, reaching which takes more than an hour from the nearest motorable road.

There is nothing left except soil and debris, said a distraught man, who used to stay long with four friends at night in a school located at the foot of the hillock.