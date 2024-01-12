Will Maharashtra speaker’s ruling lead BJP to engineer defections in Bihar, Bengal?

It was curious to hear the speaker of the Maharashtra assembly read out in English his 10 January ruling on the disqualification petitions filed by rival factions of the Shiv Sena. Proceedings in the Maharashtra assembly, one assumes, are carried out in Marathi. Why would the speaker revert to English?

It is possible, as has been insinuated by several commentators, that it was a command performance, that Narwekar was merely reading out the ruling which had been handed to him. This in turn triggered some speculation about the author of the ruling, with the name of a lawyer who is also a former BJP MP, figuring prominently as the likely ‘culprit’.

‘Culprit’, because the perverse ruling has all but buried the Anti-Defection Act and has practically opened the floodgates for similar political adventurism or ‘experiments’ in other opposition-ruled states like Bihar, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

After the Supreme Court’s Article 370 judgment made it ‘Constitutionally permissible’ for the Union government to turn a state into a Union territory or bifurcate the state if it enjoys a brute majority in the Lok Sabha, this Maharashtra ruling is the next turn of the knife.

The Supreme Court in May last year had unequivocally held that the political party had primacy over the legislative wing. MLA and MP candidates were fielded by political parties in elections, the court had pointed out. It was, therefore, the prerogative of the political party to appoint the chief whip and issue whips seeking compliance from the members of the legislative wing.