Speaker's ruling not surprising, Uddhav camp has good case in SC: Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar's verdict in the Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification case, which went in favour of the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was "not at all surprising" but should be challenged in the Supreme Court by the rival group led by Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday, 10 January.

In a huge relief to Shinde, Narwekar held that his Shiv Sena faction was the "real political party" when rival groups emerged in June 2022.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar, an ally of Shiv Sena (UBT) president Thackeray, said the verdict was "not at all surprising" and the collective opinion of all (Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents) had been that it would not be in favour of the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

The opposition MVA consists of the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the NCP (Sharad Pawar group).

"People in the government, including Chief Minister Shinde, had on several occasions spoken about what sort of decision would be coming and it shows they had an inkling about the verdict (going in their favour) and that assurance got reflected in their statements," said Pawar.

Thackeray will have to go to the SC, as looking at the text of the ruling, there was good reason to believe that his faction will get justice, the veteran politician said.

Narwekar's ruling put a stress on the legislative party, he noted.

"In the decision delivered by a five-judge bench in Subhash Desai Vs Government (in a case related to the split in the Sena in June 2022), the importance was given to the organizational structure of the party. The Supreme Court stated that the organisational structure is more important than the legislative party. The Speaker talked repeatedly about who had the majority in the legislative assembly...but the Supreme Court had said that the right to appoint a whip lies with the party and not the legislative party," Pawar said.