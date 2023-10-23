ECI needs six months to a year for ‘one-nation-one-election’, says report

The Indian Express on Monday, 23 October reported that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had conveyed to the Kovind Committee, the Law Commission and the government that it would require ‘six months to one year’ to finalise arrangements to conduct simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies.

Former chief election commissioner OP Rawat had said in September that the proposal had been in the works since 2015, and pointed out that the Law Commission, Niti Ayog, the Union government and ECI were on the same page on the issue. There was, therefore, no reason for the Law Commission to delay its final recommendation.

While opinion is sharply divided on the contentious issue, Rawat had advanced two arguments in favour of the proposal. Simultaneous elections had taken place in four successive elections between 1952 and 1967, he said. Moreover, he cited examples of state elections held together with the general elections in 2019, in which results for the Lok Sabha were different from those for state assemblies. This proved that Indian voters are now "mature and discerning", and fears that national issues would overwhelm local issues in case of simultaneous polls were misplaced.