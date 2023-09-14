One Nation, One Election: The BJP wants it. Anyone else?

In the summer of June 2019, basking in the afterglow of a renewed electoral mandate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fancied it was time to float the ‘one nation, one election’ balloon one more time. He hadn’t dreamt it up. Nor was it the first time the BJP was talking about it, though Modi possibly believed the time had finally come to realise a dream long cherished by the Sangh parivar.

He even convened an all-party meeting to discuss the idea. Those overtures were obviously rebuffed by opposition parties and the proposal called out as ‘anti-democratic’, ‘anti-federal’ and a likely precursor to a presidential form of government.

Just a year earlier, the Law Commission had submitted a report arguing the impracticality of holding simultaneous elections within the existing framework of the Constitution. A year prior to that, the NITI Aayog had also discussed the feasibility of simultaneous elections in a paper.

In 2020, the Parliamentary Committee on Law and Justice had sought the views of stakeholders. The reason for this roll call is to convey the intent of the Modi government to see the idea through.

When an elected government starts whining about ‘too many elections’, the intention is almost always suspect. But for our beloved current prime minister, it has been a nine-year itch. Modi may not have conceived the idea, but he saw its potential better than his predecessors.

The idea of simultaneous elections was advanced passionately even by first BJP prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and their perennial PM-in-waiting L.K. Advani, and has figured prominently in BJP manifestos for a while.

BJP leaders often point out that elections for the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies were held together until 1969, when the dissolution of several state assemblies due to thin majorities, defections by elected members and the resultant political instability necessitated mid-term polls.

But simultaneous elections are no guarantee against mid-term polls either. Depending on the turn of events, governments may fall at any time and an elected Lok Sabha may be dissolved. For those reasons too, setting the ‘one nation, one election’ principle in stone is impractical.