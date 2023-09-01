'One nation, one election' needs consent of all states, says Kamal Nath
The Narendra Modi government has constituted a committee headed by former President Ramnath Kovind to explore the possibility of ‘one nation, one election’
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Friday said that the implementation of ‘one nation, one election’ won’t be possible only through amendments passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, but needs approval from all the states as well.
“In BJP-ruled states like Haryana and Maharashtra, they can decide and pass a proposal in the cabinet to dissolve their respective assemblies. It has to be seen if they want to conduct Lok Sabha elections along with the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and other states,” Kamal Nath said during a press conference in Neemuch district on Friday.
The Modi-led government has constituted a committee headed by former president of India Ramnath Kovind to explore the possibility of ‘one nation, one election’.
The government has also called for a special Parliament session between 18 and 22 September, the agenda for which is under wraps.
Assembly polls are due in five states in November-December this year, which will be followed by the Lok Sabha elections in May-June next year.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines