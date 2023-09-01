'One nation, one election' needs consent of all states, says Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Friday said that the implementation of ‘one nation, one election’ won’t be possible only through amendments passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, but needs approval from all the states as well.

“In BJP-ruled states like Haryana and Maharashtra, they can decide and pass a proposal in the cabinet to dissolve their respective assemblies. It has to be seen if they want to conduct Lok Sabha elections along with the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and other states,” Kamal Nath said during a press conference in Neemuch district on Friday.