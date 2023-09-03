Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declines to be part of 'One Nation, One Election' panel

The Congress on Sunday said the timing of the high-level committee on 'One nation, One election' is highly suspect and its terms of reference have already determined its recommendations.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the composition of the committee is also a total give away and that is why Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has rightly refused to be a part of it.

"The High-level Committee on what is called “One Nation One Election” is a ritualistic exercise, the timing of which is highly suspect. Its terms of reference have already determined its recommendations," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

"The composition of the Committee is also a total give-away and the Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha @adhirrcinc last night very rightly refused to be part of it," he added.