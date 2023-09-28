Poser to Kovind committee: Nation not tired of IPL matches is tired of elections?

Ashok Lavasa should have taken over as the chief election commissioner in September 2023.

However, he resigned in 2019 and moved to the Asian Development Bank, possibly the first and the only election commissioner to have resigned to date.

Complaints about Prime Minister Narendra Modi violating the Model Code of Conduct had been submitted to the Election Commission during the general election in 2019. Ashok Lavasa found merit in the complaints and was reportedly in favour of issuing a warning, if not of outright censure for the prime minister.

The other two election commissioners, including the then-CEC, did not agree. By majority decision, the complaints were dismissed. Ashok Lavasa insisted that his dissenting note should be recorded and filed. The request was rejected.

This, coupled with harassment in the form of income tax notices, inquiries and selective leaks to the media, it is speculated, decided him to take up the assignment at the ADB.

A retired IAS officer, Lavasa has intimate knowledge of the functioning of the Election Commission and how elections are conducted. His posers on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bogey are unlikely to be answered by the Ram Nath Kovind-led committee or the Law Commission, both all set to submit reports favouring ‘one election’.

But his arguments are irrefutable.