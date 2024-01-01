Hand over 50 EVMs to us, SC lawyers request Election Commission of India

A group of lawyers are planning to walk from Patiala House Court to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) office on 5 January 2024 with a petition. They would like the commission to hand over 50 ‘sealed’ electronic voting machines (EVM) to them so that the lawyers may take them to each state capital and demonstrate their vulnerabilities.

Addressing the media in New Delhi on Sunday, Supreme Court advocates Mahmood Pracha and Bhanu Pratap Singh recalled the challenge issued by the ECI itself in 2017 for hacking the standalone EVMs. In a press release, the ECI had called upon stakeholders to point out vulnerabilities in the machine.

The lawyers said they are now convinced that the EVMs attached to the VVPAT are not secure. They claimed that they have been advised about the vulnerabilities by computer software engineers and they plan to take the EVMs to each state capital and demonstrate publicly, before the media and the people, how the machines can be manipulated.