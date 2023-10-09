Election commission has no date for J&K polls, to be held when 'appropriate'

The election in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted when the Election Commission of India (ECI) thinks it is the appropriate time, keeping in mind the other elections in J&K and the security situation in the union territory.

“The decision to be taken at the right time as per the security situation (in J&K) and other simultaneous elections in the state,” said chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar at the press conference to announce the schedule for assembly elections in five states — Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.

The Union government had informed the Supreme Court in August that it was ready to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir at any time, with solicitor-general Tushar Mehta maintaining that the process of updating the voter list was almost over.

Earlier this year, though the ECI has been silent, Jammu and Kashmir’s chief electoral officer stated that panchayat, municipal and Lok Sabha elections would all be held "this financial year".