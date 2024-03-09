Prod SBI to furnish details on electoral bonds: retd civil servants urge ECI

The Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG), a citizens' initiative comprising several retired senior civil servants, has issued an open letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to order the State Bank of India (SBI) to immediately release the details of donors to the electoral bonds scheme, which the Supreme Court recently struck down as “unconstitutional”.

While striking down the scheme, the Supreme Court had declared that "the electoral bonds scheme infringes on the right to information and freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution", emphasising that the scheme's purpose of curbing black money does not justify its violation on information rights.

The SBI on 4 March urged the Supreme Court to extend the time for collating donors’ data until 30 June, instead of the earlier deadline of 6 March.

"SBI’s denial to disclose information and indicating that it would not be available before the general elections seems to indicate that the SBI is shielding the government in power from any criticism that there was a quid pro quo between the bonds and favours given to some firms or

raids/intimidation to pressurise the corporates to fall in line,” CCG said in its letter to ECI, signed by 79 members.