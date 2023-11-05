CAG now dysfunctional: Retd civil servants sound alarm bells in open letter to President

The citizens' initiative called Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG), a group comprising several former civil servants, on Saturday wrote an open letter to President Droupadi Murmu, regarding the recent controversy related to the autonomous functioning of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), intended to function as a government watchdog.

The letter, signed by 86 retired IAS, IPS, IFS, and IFoS officers, urges the President "to exercise the authority of your office to ensure that the objectivity and independence of the institution remains uncompromised and that the established processes and controls are not tampered with".

At the heart of the matter is the seeming decline in the CAG's activity, with the total number of CAG reports relating to Union government ministries and departments coming down from 55 in 2015 to 14 in 2020, a fall of 75 per cent.