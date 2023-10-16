Paper dolls? The government's CAG takeover

‘The CAG is the supreme audit institution of India and is expected to promote financial accountability and transparency in the affairs of the audited entities,’ the Comptroller and Auditor General of India said in its 2019–20 performance report.

But Narendra Modi’s stranglehold on institutions shows in the decay at the government’s internal watchdog — the CAG has stopped functioning effectively. The total number of CAG reports relating to Union government ministries and departments came down from 55 in 2015 to 14 in 2020, a fall of 75 per cent. The fall was progressive, going from 55 to 42, then 45, 23, 21 and 14.

Defence audit reports went from 7 in 2017 to 0 in 2020. This was the same body that had done much to undo the Manmohan Singh government’s reputation through its several strong reports, including on the 2G auction, coal block auction and the Commonwealth Games.

So what has been happening on this front in recent times? When people inside the CAG attempt to make it function independently, they are punished. A few weeks ago, in the monsoon session of Parliament, 12 CAG reports were presented to the people's representatives. Days later, CAG officers who were responsible for the audits that revealed corruption were transferred.