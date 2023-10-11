Coincidence or convenience? Transfer of 3 IAAS officers connected to CAG

Transfer of a bunch of IA & AS (Indian Audit & Accounts Service) officers, some of whom had finalised several of the 12 CAG reports embarrassing to the government — which were placed before Parliament during the monsoon session — has sparked a fresh controversy. Routine transfers or not, they have raised eyebrows.

Some of those 12 audit reports were surely embarrassing for the government. The reports had indicated irregularities, loopholes, cost escalation and possibilities of corruption in the implementation of various central government schemes.

Ayushman Bharat, run by the health ministry, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were among those pulled up by the Comptroller and Auditor General for not following the rules laid down and over identified "gross" irregularities.

The reports created a stir, as the present CAG, G.C. Murmu, is not only a retired IAS officer from the Gujarat cadre, he is also known to have worked closely with Narendra Modi when he was chief minister of Gujarat.

Once Modi became the prime minister, Murmu was brought to New Delhi and served in both the finance ministry as well as the PMO, before being appointed the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir. At the end of the tenure of Rajiv Mehrishi as CAG, Murmu was appointed in his place.