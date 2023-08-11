Rs 2 cr disbursed as pensions to 2,103 dead beneficiaries, Rs 2.8 cr diverted for publicity: CAG

The Ministry of Rural Development (MORD) made payment of pensions amounting Rs 2 crore to 2,103 National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) beneficiaries in 26 states and Union Territories even after their death, and funds worth Rs 2.83 crore were diverted for publicity and campaign, the Comptroller Auditor General of India has said in its report.

The CAG report, on the performance audit of the NSAP from 2017-18 to 2020-21, was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The report said that according to NSAP guidelines, a pensioner’s pension may be discontinued due to death or migration or crossing BPL or any other reason and the pension payment should be stopped accordingly.