The CAG reports: Do expose the ‘error’, minister

In November 2010, a CAG report claimed that allotting the 2G spectrum on the principle of ‘first come, first serve’ rather than auctioning had resulted in a ‘notional loss’ of Rs 1.76 lakh crore.

The BJP and the media interpreted it as an instance of ‘massive corruption’ in the Manmohan Singh-led government; and Kapil Sibal’s attempt to explain that there was ‘zero loss’ only deepened the people’s distrust. The failure to unlock the potential value of the spectrum triggered a political storm that arguably unseated the UPA government and helped Narendra Modi to power in the 2014 general election.

In 2017, the CBI court acquitted all the accused and held that there was no evidence of corruption.

In August this year, 13 years later, a series of reports by the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) have released embarrassing details of potential fraud and corruption. These include not just violation of rules and established norms but also surprising decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

There are three noticeable differences between the two instances. Unlike Vinod Rai, then Comptroller and Auditor General of India, the present CAG Girish Chandra Murmu has not spoken up on actual or notional losses. The media (especially TV channels) have not put the government in the dock.

Finally, the present government and the ruling party have brazenly claimed that the CAG reports are ‘erroneous’. This claim should be examined by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Lok Sabha. But the PAC chairman, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has been suspended from the House for alleged unruly conduct. Is there a connection between the suspension and the impending PAC meetings? Who can tell.