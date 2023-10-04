CAG report reveals poor implementation of DBT for scholarship payments in Odisha

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has picked holes in the implementation of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in the Post-Matric Scholarship (PMS) and Medhabruti scholarship schemes run by the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare department and the Higher Education department of the Odisha government.

Scholarships are provided to eligible students from ST, SC, OBC and EBC wanting to pursue +2, ITI, +3, post graduation, professional and technical courses, like MBA, MBBS, MCA, Law and M.Tech under the PMS scheme.

Similarly, the 'Medhabruti' scheme was launched by the Higher Education department to provide scholarships to meritorious students whose parental income does not exceed Rs 6 lakh per annum.

The CAG, during the audit, found various discrepancies in the implementation of PMS and Medhabruti schemes such as delay in processing, transfer of scholarship amount to dormant bank accounts.

“The State Advisory Committee (SAC) did not have representation from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). As such, the SAC remained deprived of valuable inputs from NPCI in rolling out DBT successfully,” CAG noted.