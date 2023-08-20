Ahead of LS 2024, ex-civil servants want EC to take six steps for free & fair polls

Ahead of several state elections later this year and the Lok Sabha polls 2024, a private body calling itself the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG) and comprising former civil servants on Saturday released an open letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), urging it to initiate the following six steps to ensure free and fair polling:

1. After raising initial objections, ECI has been silent on the Electoral Bond Scheme, a challenge to which has been pending with the Supreme Court since 2018. The scheme has made donations to political parties opaque, and handed an unfair advantage to ruling parties to dispense favours secretly in lieu of donations. The CCG has urged the ECI to move the Supreme Court for an early hearing

2. With an increasing number of MPs and MLAs defecting to rival parties after being elected, a consensus must be found and a dialogue initiated with political parties to amend Article 102 of the Constitution of India to disqualify defectors

3. Strengthen the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to bar all communal and divisive propaganda that can vitiate and influence the voting process, and prohibit those indulging in such propaganda from contesting polls for a specified period of time