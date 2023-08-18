MP: Congress releases `Ghotala sheet' targeting BJP govt over corruption

The Congress on Friday released a “Ghotala sheet” listing the scams that allegedly took place under the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh in the last 18 years.

Soon, a google search for `scam' will throw up Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's image, said state Congress chief Kamal Nath at a press conference here.

“The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh has created a world record of scams during its 18 years' rule. The list is too long and the Congress has included some of its mega scams in the Ghotala (scam) sheet. The `50 percent commission raaj' has turned the state into a `Ghotala state',” he said.

“The day is not far when people will search for `scam' on Google and a photo of Shivraj Singh Chouhan will appear," quipped Nath, a former chief minister.