I.N.D.I.A MPs walked out of RS as their demands for detailed statement on Manipur by PM weren't met: Congress

Congress on Tuesday once again lamented that the INDIA parties 'demand for a detailed statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue in the Rajya Sabha went unheeded by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, forcing them to stage a walkout.

The proceedings of the House began on a stormy note yet again leading to an early adjournment of the Rajya Sabha till noon and the Lok Sabha till 2 p.m.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary communications in charge Jairam Ramesh said, “Today too, the INDIA parties demanded the PM's presence in the Rajya Sabha to make a statement on Manipur, to be followed by a discussion. Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge-ji, was not

allowed to speak. All INDIA parties walked out at around 12:30. Let’s see what happens at 2 p.m. now.”