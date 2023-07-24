‘INDIA parties are only reflecting Manipur’s sentiment, why is PM running away,’ says Jairam

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday again attacked the government for not allowing a detailed discussion on Manipur violence in Parliament saying that INDIA parties is reflecting sentiments of the people of Manipur.

“Parliament did not function for the third day because of the continued refusal of the Modi government to accept the demand of INDIA parties for a comprehensive statement by the Prime Minister in the House on the post-May 3 situation in Manipur to be followed by a discussion,” Jairam, who is also the party’s communication incharge, in a tweet said, “INDIA parties are only reflecting the sentiments of the people of Manipur and indeed of our country. Why is the PM running away from speaking inside the House?” the Congress leader said.