Demand for discussion on Manipur 'non-negotiable': Jairam Ramesh

The opposition's demand for discussion on issues such as Manipur and price rise during the Monsoon Session is "non-negotiable", senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday, asserting that the government must shun its "my way or the highway" approach and follow a middle path for smooth functioning of Parliament.

In an interview with PTI, Congress general secretary in-charge communications also said his party will oppose the bill that would be brought in to replace the Delhi ordinance, which he alleged "curtails constitutional rights and responsibilities of the elected government".

He said that during a Parliament session, all opposition parties come together and decide the strategy, and after the Bengaluru meeting, their enthusiasm has increased, Ramesh said. "A new enthusiasm has come, we have got a new name. We are not 'opposition party', we are the 'INDIA Party' now. We are opposition because we are opposing the ruling BJP but we are part of this alliance INDIA," Ramesh said.