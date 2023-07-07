‘Why are all cases filed against Rahul Gandhi by BJP ecosystem members’, Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Friday asked that why are all cases against its former party chief Rahul Gandhi filed by the members of ‘BJP ecosystem’ and said that all the attempts to throttle democracy will only redouble party’s commitment to fight for truth.

The Congress also dubbed the judgement as “disappointing but not unexpected”, saying they will approach the Supreme Court.

“Why is that all cases filed against Rahul Gandhi is by members of the BJP ecosystem? Why is it that a stray reference to a complaint made on the last day of the hearing on May 2nd becomes a significant part of the judgement going against all codes and norms of fair justice? All these attempts to throttle democracy and silence Rahul Gandhi will only redouble our commitment to fight for truth and justice,” Congress General Secretary said in a tweet.