Rahul fighting battle for people's interests, 'arrogant regime' using all tricks to deter him: Priyanka Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi is fighting the battle for truth and people's interests against an "arrogant regime" which is adopting all tricks in the book to suppress the questions he is raising, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday after the Gujarat High Court dismissed her brother's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

While dismissing the plea, Justice Hemant Prachchhak noted that Gandhi was already facing 10 criminal cases across India, adding that the order of the lower court was "just, proper and legal" in handing over a two year jail term to Gandhi for his "Modi surname" remark.

In a long Twitter post in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi quoted the poem "samar shesh hai...(battle is yet to be over)" by Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' and launched a scathing attack on the Modi government.