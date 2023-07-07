Gujarat HC verdict on defamation case against Rahul: K'taka Congress to protest

The Congress in Karnataka is organising a protest before the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the premises of the Vidhana Soudha on Friday after the Gujarat High Court verdict in the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, ministers and Congress legislators will take part in the protest to condemn the "conspiracy" against Rahul Gandhi.

Karnataka Deputy CM and Congress state President D.K. Shivakumar stated, "Very unfortunate that justice has not prevailed. It is the murder of democracy. Still, the entire country and the opposition parties stand by Rahul Gandhi.