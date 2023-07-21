I.N.D.I.A will defeat BJP, not seeking any post: Mamata

Expressing unwavering confidence in the I.N.D.I.A. (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) to defeat the BJP in the 2024 elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a resounding call of 'Jeetaga Bharat,' emphasising that her sole focus is on the "alliance's victory rather than seeking any post".

Continuing her tirade against the Centre over the Manipur crisis, the feisty TMC boss said the BJP's 'Beti Bachao' scheme has now turned into 'Beti Jalao' (Burn our daughters).

The TMC boss wondered why the Centre never bothered to send central teams to Manipur, where ethnic strife has claimed over 160 lives.

"I am happy about the alliance that 26 political parties have formulated. From now on, our clarion call will be 'Jeetega Bharat'. All our future programmes will be held under the I.N.D.I.A banner," she said.