The conscription of our bureaucrats

The Modi government has now decided to make cheerleaders of our bureaucracy: hundreds of civil servants—from joint secretaries down to gram panchayat officials—have been asked to become ‘rath prabharis’ between 20 November 2023 and 24 January 2024. During this period, their job will be to showcase the ‘achievements’ of the Modi government during its nine-plus years in power.

Serving defence personnel have also been roped in to beat the government’s drum. The modalities of how they will do this have, however, not been disclosed. “Such an order is both illegal and illegitimate,” says Lt General Vijay Oberoi (retd), former vice-chief of the Indian army. “I don’t know if the armed forces hierarchy has agreed to such an order; if they have agreed, it is shameful, and should not have been allowed to happen.”

He points out that this new diktat is along the lines of two earlier orders passed by the government. The first sets a kind of holiday homework, with defence personnel asked to use their annual leave to “highlight five to six achievements of the Modi government in their interactions with people”.

On returning to their respective units, they are also expected to submit a report on their individual outreach efforts, says Oberoi.

A second order, he says, instructs defence personnel to go to special government kiosks or ‘selfie points’, each with a huge photograph of Prime Minister Modi, to click and post these selfies.

These ‘instructions’ are not just exploitative, they are demeaning—the armed forces may take orders from the government of the day, but they serve the nation; they shouldn’t have anything to do with this kind of propaganda.

Several retired civil servants have written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) asking them to revoke the latest order. Former government secretary E.A.S. Sarma wrote to the ECI on 21 October, pointing out that this order was issued after the Model Code of Conduct had come into force and, therefore, amounted to brazen misuse of the government machinery for electoral purposes.

Former cabinet secretary B.K. Chaturvedi also reiterated that both the central and state government had huge publicity departments at their service with enough personnel who could be deployed for such campaigns, and that using civil servants and defence personnel to do this was highly improper.

