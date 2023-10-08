PM Modi may want 'private' forests, but his own experts don't

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pushing the world to adopt a vaguely worded environmental programme that he first proposed as chief minister of Gujarat 15 years ago — which has been conceptually opposed three times by one of his own ministries and by a Supreme Court committee.

The idea? That, as part of India’s climate change commitments, private plantations run by companies could replace swathes of India’s forests. The forests are currently governed by either local communities or the government, and the communities that depend on these forests have legal rights over them too.

On 9 September 2023, while speaking at the G20 summit, Modi proposed that the group create a competitive market system that would reward ‘environment-positive’ actions in the form of ‘green credits’. On 27 August at the Business 20 India 2023 summit in New Delhi, he had announced ‘a framework for green credits businesses’.