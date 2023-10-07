Commercial plantations lack biodiversity, say experts, calling to preserving intact ecosystems

Environmentalists argue that commercial planting of trees to offset carbon emissions might come with costs for biodiversity and other ecosystem functions.

Instead, they advocate for conserving and restoring intact ecosystems in their study published in the journal Cell Press.

"Current and new policy should not promote ecosystem degradation via tree plantations with a narrow view on carbon capture," write the authors, led by Jesus Aguirre-Gutierrez of the Environmental Change Institute, University of Oxford, UK.

Tropical ecosystems, including forests, grasslands and savannahs, are attractive sites for tree plantations because their climate and physical features promote rapid tree growth, meaning rapid carbon capture, the study said.

Tree planting for carbon capture is often assumed to benefit biodiversity and enhance socioeconomic benefits.

However, the authors argue that this is not always the case.

While some tree plantations involve reforestation of degraded land, in many cases forests are planted in undegraded and previously unforested regions such as grasslands, which is counted as 'afforestation' in a rather misguided fashion.