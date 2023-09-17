New order shows Delhi HC's ongoing battle to save trees in national capital

In recent times, the Delhi High Court has voiced concern about the reckless felling of trees on "weak justifications". The court's efforts to protect the city's green lungs have met with resistance, raising questions about the administration's real priorities.

One crucial step taken by the court was to mandate that orders issued by Tree Officers under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, for tree felling should be 'speaking orders'. In other words, these orders should explicitly state the reasons behind permitting tree removal.

"This move aimed to ensure transparency and accountability in the decision-making process. However, compliance with this directive was far from satisfactory," said climate activist and petitioner Bhavreen Kandhari.

A separate case prompted the court to direct tree officers to conduct on-site inspections before granting permission to fell trees. This seemingly logical step was essential to ensure that trees were not sacrificed needlessly. Nevertheless, this directive faced challenges in implementation.

"The crux of the problem lay in the fact that tree removal permits were being granted based on flimsy justifications such as 'tree is in front of the driveway.' The court recognised that this practice was resulting in the removal of trees for trivial reasons, jeopardising the city's green cover," Kandhari said.