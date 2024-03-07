Electoral Bonds: SBI fast running out of excuses

The State Bank of India has as many as 28 thousand branches in India but only 29 of them, one in each state, were authorised to sell electoral bonds. Transparency activist Commodore Lokesh Batra, who has relentlessly questioned the scheme and regularly elicited information from the SBI informed on Thursday, 7 March that only 19 of the 29 authorised branches actually sold the bonds and they were encashed in just 14 branches of the SBI.

The information would further embarrass the largest PSU bank in the country, which has informed the Supreme Court of its inability to share the information with the Election Commission of India by Wednesday, 6 March as directed by the court. In its somewhat convoluted explanation, SBI claimed that it would take more time to ‘match’ the data of the buyers and the political parties, details of which were preserved in two silos etc.

But who asked the SBI to match the data, wondered former finance secretary Subhash Garg, who told Barkha Dutt’s Mojo Story that it was the lamest of excuses. Garg, who was in the saddle in the finance ministry had steered the scheme under Arun Jaitley, is an insider and would know how the scheme worked. The Supreme Court of India’s order made it clear that it only wanted the SBI to share the names of the buyers and the beneficiaries, with details of the amount and the dates of encashment. “It should not take SBI more than 10 minutes to format and part with the data,” he claimed.

What is more, the SBI maintained an audit trail of the bonds being sold and redeemed by political parties. The trail was maintained using the serial number on each bond. Both RBI and SBI had insisted upon a serial number when the union government launched the scheme in 2018.