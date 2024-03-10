Packing commission with yes men: Opposition demands explanation for Goel exit

A day after election commissioner Arun Goel's sudden resignation, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the Election Commission of India (ECI) is no longer an autonomous watchdog, but works as an extended branch of the ruling BJP at the Centre.

The NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) faction led by Sharad Pawar said Goel's sudden resignation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls appeared "suspicious".

These were among numerous Opposition voices expressing alarm and concern at the sudden move by Goel, who resigned as election commissioner on Saturday, just days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Expressing "deep concern" over Goel's resignation, the Congress said if the "systematic decimation" of independent institutions is not stopped, then democracy shall be usurped by dictatorship.

Many Opposition parties, including the Congress, called upon the Central government to come out with a “reasonable explanation” for the sudden move. Goel's tenure was to last until 5 December 2027, and he would have become chief election commissioner once incumbent CEC Rajiv Kumar retired in February 2025.