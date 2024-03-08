Congress lodges 7 complaints with EC against PM Modi between 2022-23; no action taken

The All India Congress Committee filed seven complaints with the Election Commission of India between February 2022 and November 2023 against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging violations of the model code of conduct, however, the EC did not find the PM guilty in any of the cases. The party has filed 22 complaints against the PM between February 2019 and November 2023. This does not include the complaints filed by the state units.

The ECI has released an advisory warning political parties, especially star campaigners, to maintain decorum while campaigning and warned that those who had received notices in the past would be dealt with sternly. It had also censured Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for using the words such as “jebkatra” (pickpocket) and “panauti” (jinx) against the Prime Minister.

In its 1 March advisory, the EC states that star campaigners and candidates should not make “low level personal attacks to insult the rivals”. “Personal attack on political rivals and ridiculing the candidates of rival parties State Government publishing their welfare schemes in the neighbouring poll going states at opportune time,” states the EC.

In November 2023, Congress complained to the EC about the Prime Minister calling the Opposition leaders Murkhon ka Sardar [leader of fools] during the Rajasthan elections. It was a dig on Rahul Gandhi without taking his name.

The Commission has also put the star campaigners and candidates on a ‘notice’ in case of violations that followed the previously known methodologies during elections to avoid MCC. The Election Commission will assess any indirect MCC violations as per advisory as a fair basis to re-work the notices to be given in terms of time and content in issue in the forthcoming elections.