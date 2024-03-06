Who's a poll 'panauti'? Did the EC really warn Rahul Gandhi?

The Election Commission has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to be more careful and cautious in his public utterances in the wake of his "panauti (bad omen)" and "pickpocket" jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources claim.

Acting on a Delhi High Court directive of December last year, the poll panel has asked Gandhi to follow its recent advisory for star campaigners and political leaders in right earnest during the election campaign.

In the advisory dated 1 March 2024, the Election Commission (EC) had warned that parties, candidates and star campaigners will face stern action rather than just 'moral censure' for any violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

It also said that the star campaigners and candidates who have received notices in the past will face stern action for any repeat violation.

The EC had issued a notice to Gandhi last year after the Congress leader used the terms "panauti" and "pickpocket" with regard to the prime minister.

The commission was asked on 21 December by the Delhi High Court to decide these comments, saying the statement made by the Congress leader during a speech delivered in November 2023 was "not in good taste". In response, the EC asked Gandhi "to be more careful and cautious in his public utterances in the future"—so sources have claimed.