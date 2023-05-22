2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: Satyapal Malik

Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik Sunday again attacked the government over the Pulwama attack issue, saying the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were "fought on the bodies of our soldiers", and the then home minster would have to resign had there been a probe into the incident.

He claimed he had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the attack just after the incident but "he told me to keep quiet".

"Elections (Lok Sabha 2019) were fought on the bodies of our soldiers and no investigation was done. Had an inquiry been done, the then home minister (Rajnath Singh) would have to resign. Many officers would have been jailed and there would have been a huge controversy," Malik said at an event in Bansur of Alwar district.

Malik has been vocal about the issues related to Jammu and Kashmir where he was the governor before the state was divided into the two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.