Electoral bonds: SBI finally submits details to EC

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday evening, 12 March, submitted details of the purchasers of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India, in compliance with the Supreme Court order.

The Supreme Court had on Monday, 11 March, reiterated its order to the SBI to disclose the details of electoral bond purchases to the Election Commission. Denying its plea for an extension of the 8 March deadline, it insisted on the details being furnished by close of business hours on 12 March.