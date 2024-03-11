Electoral Bonds: SC denies SBI extension, wants details tomorrow

The Supreme Court has dismissed the State Bank of India’s application seeking extension of time till 30 June to furnish details related to the donors of the electoral bonds scheme and ordered it to share the information with the Election Commission of India (ECI) by 12 March.

It also directed the poll body to publish said details on its website by 5 p.m. on 15 March.

The five-judge bench Constitution bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud and justices Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also warned the SBI that it might be charged with contempt of court if it failed to comply.

The bench was hearing the SBI application for an extension of the court's prior deadline, along with contempt petitions filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Common Cause and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) against the bank for not submitting the details within the Court's earlier 8 March deadline.

“Submissions of SBI in the application indicate that information sought is available, so the application by SBI seeking extension of time until June 30 is dismissed. SBI is directed to disclose the details by the close of business hours of March 12, 2024," stated the CJI.

The bench also directed the Election Commission to publish on its website the information given to the court in a sealed cover in November 2023. The Supreme Court had, in November 2023, directed the poll body to submit in a sealed cover the 'up to date' data of funds received by political parties through electoral bonds till 30 September 2023.