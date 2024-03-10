Supreme Court to hear SBI's request for electoral bond disclosure extension

The Supreme Court will on Monday, 11 March, hear the application filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) seeking an extension till 30 June to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties before the scheme was scrapped in February.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud will also hear a separate plea, which has sought initiation of contempt action against the SBI alleging, it "wilfully and deliberately" disobeyed the apex court's direction to submit details of the contributions made to political parties through electoral bonds to the Election Commission by 6 March.

The apex court bench, also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, J.B. Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, will assemble at 10.30 am to hear the two petitions.

In a landmark verdict delivered on 15 February, a five-judge constitution bench scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the Election Commission of the donors, the amount donated by them, and the recipients by 13 March.

The top court subsequently directed the SBI, the authorised financial institution under the scheme, to submit by March 6 the details of the electoral bonds purchased from 12 April, 2019 till date to the Election Commission, which was asked to publish the information on its official website by 13 March.

On 4 March, the SBI moved the apex court seeking an extension till 30 June to disclose the details of the electoral bonds encashed by political parties.