BJP could take away the right to vote: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that the BJP is using the '400 paar' slogan for the Lok Sabha election as they want to "change the Constitution" of the country and "take away the right to vote" from people.

Addressing an election rally in Moradabad-Bijnor in support of Ruchi Veera, the SP candidate from Moradabad, Yadav said, "If the government works as per the Constitution, no prejudice can be shown against any community or group. But ever since the BJP has come to power, the government has not done justice with the people."

Yadav recalled the 2020-21 protest by farmers against the now-repealed farm laws and said, "The government has taken back the farm laws. But the way BJP leaders are using the '400 paar' slogan...if they come to power, it is possible that they will change the Constitution. They can even snatch our right to vote."

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also attacked the BJP-led Centre over demonetisation and the electoral bonds scheme.

Veera also alleged that the BJP wants to change the Constitution. "The election this time is to safeguard democracy," she said. Stating that she was born and brought up in Moradabad, Veera sought votes from all sections of society and people of all communities.