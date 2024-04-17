'From Ghaziabad to Ghazipur, BJP will be defeated': Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav for I.N.D.I.A.

The backdrop has the Congress and the Samajwadi Party flags—but at the corners and without explicit mention of the party names. The faces of Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sit large over the tricolour band—but portraits of Babasaheb Ambedkar and A.P.J. Abul Kalam Azad sit along the top right.

In pride of place at the centre is the legend announcing this as the INDIA bloc's united message to the media ('INDIA Gathbandhan ki Samyukt Press Varta').

Two days before the commencement of voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav sat at the centre of the dais to address a joint press conference in Ghaziabad, attacking the BJP-led NDA for failing India. Flanking them were Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the party's national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, senior leader Avinash Pandey and Shahid Siddiqui.

While Gandhi attacked the Narendra Modi government for the electoral bond scam and called the Prime Minister "a champion of corruption", SP chief Yadav did a weather forecast of Indian politics and predicted a "western disturbance" would disturb the BJP’s game plan all across India.

"The electoral bonds scheme is the biggest extortion scheme in the world. India's businessmen know it very well," Rahul Gandhi said.