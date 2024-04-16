LS polls: BJP's Arun Govil wants to change Constitution, opposition hits out
Akhilesh Yadav criticised the BJP for its candidate's inability to differentiate between "progressive amendments and fundamental changes"
A political storm has erupted following the circulation of a video featuring actor Arun Govil, the BJP's candidate for the Lok Sabha seat in Meerut. In the video, the actor-turned-politician can be heard deliberating on the potential for "change" in the Indian Constitution.
Govil's remarks have not gone unnoticed, drawing sharp criticism from opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh.
Speaking to the media, Govil said, "When the Constitution was drafted, it adapted gradually to the circumstances. Change is a marker of progress, not something inherently negative. The circumstances then were different from today. Any amendments should only be made through consensus, not the dictates of a single individual."
Following Govil's comments, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav weighed in, criticising the BJP for fielding candidates who fail to grasp the distinction between progressive amendments and fundamental changes to the Constitution. He appealed people to defeat the BJP in the polls.
Interestingly, Govil is not the sole BJP member openly advocating for Constitutional changes. Earlier, sitting Faizabad MP and BJP nominee Lallu Singh also made remarks about amending or drafting a new Constitution.
In a viral video from a chaupal (public square) in his constituency, Lallu Singh was heard saying, "While a government can be formed with 272 MPs, amending or drafting a new Constitution requires more than a two-thirds majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls."
When questioned about his statement, Lallu Singh downplayed the issue, stating that the Constitution has been amended multiple times as needed. However, he didn't address why he mentioned the necessity of more than a two-thirds majority.
In March, Karnataka MP Anant Hegde stirred controversy by stating that his party would need 400 seats to "change the Constitution". Despite facing backlash and being dropped from the poll fray by the party, Hegde's statement reflects the BJP's aspiration to shape the Constitution in line with the vision of making India a Hindu Rashtra, believe political watchers.