LS polls: BJP's Arun Govil wants to change Constitution, opposition hits out

A political storm has erupted following the circulation of a video featuring actor Arun Govil, the BJP's candidate for the Lok Sabha seat in Meerut. In the video, the actor-turned-politician can be heard deliberating on the potential for "change" in the Indian Constitution.

Govil's remarks have not gone unnoticed, drawing sharp criticism from opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh.

Speaking to the media, Govil said, "When the Constitution was drafted, it adapted gradually to the circumstances. Change is a marker of progress, not something inherently negative. The circumstances then were different from today. Any amendments should only be made through consensus, not the dictates of a single individual."

Following Govil's comments, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav weighed in, criticising the BJP for fielding candidates who fail to grasp the distinction between progressive amendments and fundamental changes to the Constitution. He appealed people to defeat the BJP in the polls.