Electoral bonds: 10 questions ANI did not ask PM Modi

2. Why was the Reserve Bank of India informed of the scheme barely two days before the union budget and over the weekend, and that too when the finance department woke up to the necessity of getting the RBI on board under the law?

3. Why were the central bank and the Election Commission’s objections to the scheme not addressed?

4. Why was the Reserve Bank of India’s offer to issue electoral bonds turned down in favour of the PSU State Bank of India?

5. Why was the RBI’s suggestion to issue the bonds digitally, in order to monitor the money trail, not accepted, with the scrip being favoured instead?

6. Why were the laws amended to allow companies to donate unlimited amounts, pulling away the ceiling of 7.5 per cent of the average profit earned during the three preceding years?

7. Why were restrictions on foreign companies and loss-making companies making political donations removed?

8. Why did his government oppose petitions demanding full disclosure of donors and recipients for six years? Why did the government tell the Supreme Court that voters had no right to know about donors?

9. Since the PM admitted in the interview that the scheme may not have been perfect, what had his government done since 2018 to improve the system? If he is so concerned with political funding, why has his government taken no initiative to explore the best practices in other countries and evolve a consensus?