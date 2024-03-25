Electoral bonds: Dhruv Rathee and the art of cutting through clutter

He likes breaking down complex stories, is arguably India’s most popular YouTuber, has around 19 million subscribers across channels, and over 4 billion total video views. Now, Dhruv Rathee's latest video on the electoral bond scheme released on Sunday, 24 March has already been viewed more than 5 million times.

We say 'once again' because last month, Rathee's video on the Chandigarh mayoral election and farmers' protests spread similarly far and wide, and has racked up 22 million-plus views till date. Titled 'Is India Becoming a Dictatorship?', the video was obviously not just about the mayoral poll.

In his latest video, in a span of 23 minutes, Rathee explains the scam brutally, simply and clinically, something that India's opposition parties have not quite succeeded in doing yet — not least because the ‘Modi media’ has shown little or no interest in exposing the scam.

Rathee has the knack of cutting through clutter. He starts this video by acknowledging that giving or accepting donations is not a crime. If, however, donations are extracted through coercion, he points out, they no longer remain donations but are better identified as extortion. When donations are extorted by threatening companies with punitive action by Central agencies, they become both a crime and a scam, he adds.