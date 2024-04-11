How can INDIA bloc convince voters that Electoral Bond scheme was a scam?

Pro-government youtubers, influencers and trollers have been hyper active these past few weeks in denying that the electoral bond was indeed a scam. The Supreme Court, while declaring it unconstitutional, did not use the word ‘scam’ in its judgment, they have argued. Moreover, the fact that several opposition parties too received donations in the form of electoral bonds would make the opposition too a beneficiary of the scam, they have pointed out. Hence, the electoral bond scheme was not an extortion racket and scam and therefore a non-issue in this election.

With much of mainstream media indifferent to the controversy and some sensational investigation done by independent journalists, portals like Reporters’ Collective and Newslaundry besides The Hindu among others, the challenge before the opposition is to drive the message home. There is a buzz around the issue but most people are still confused and are not certain that it was indeed a scandal.

A key argument offered by the government and its apologists has been that the electoral bonds were bought and redeemed through banking channels and hence the transactions were all clean. Their naïve belief that there can be no fraud in digital and banking channels was misplaced but has many takers. So, what can the opposition do to put the BJP, the main mover of the scheme and its main beneficiary, on the backfoot?

BJP candidates can be asked to explain why the scheme allowed foreign companies to make anonymous political donations, overturning the ban on such donations since independence. They can also be asked to defend the decision that allowed companies to make unlimited donations to political parties by removing the ceiling of 7.5 per cent of the average profit over the previous three years.