Electoral Bond issue biggest scam in the world: Parakala Prabhakar predicts severe consequences for BJP

In a recent interview with Reporter TV, Parakala Prabhakar, a renowned economist and the husband of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, shared his insights on the escalating controversy surrounding electoral bonds.

Prabhakar emphasised that the issue would have profound implications for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as per reports by ABP and Mint.

Expressing his views on the matter, he said, “The electoral bond issue will gain much more momentum than what it is today. It will become a major issue. Everybody is now understanding that it is not only the biggest scam in India but is the biggest scam in the world. Now the fight is not between two alliances but between the BJP and the people of India. It has already spun out of the control of the BJP and the BJP government. Because of this issue, this government will be severely punished by the electorate,” the reports added.