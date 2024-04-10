Electoral bond scheme deliberately muddied waters of corporate political donations: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday, 10 April cited a media report which claimed that at least 20 newly incorporated firms purchased electoral bonds worth about Rs 103 crore, as it alleged that the Narendra Modi government's scheme deliberately "muddied the waters" of corporate political donations.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited a report by The Hindu, which said that despite companies in existence for less than three years not being allowed to make political contributions, data shows that at least 20 such newly incorporated firms purchased poll bonds worth about Rs 103 crore.

Ramesh alleged there are four primary channels of corruption in the "electoral bond scam" and everyday a new dimension emerges to the "PayPM Scam", "confirming the shocking reality of the corruption which has engulfed this country through Narendra Modi's encouragement".

"An update on the 'Farzi Companies' who have been donating chanda to political parties - 1.Chanda Do, Dhandha Lo. 2.Theka Lo, Rishvat Do 3.Hafta Vasuli 4.Farzi Company (Shell Companies)," he said in a post on X.