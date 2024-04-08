Electoral bonds: BJP received crores from loss-making companies who got tax exemption, says Sanjay Singh

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has hit out at the BJP over the electoral bonds scheme, alleging electoral corruption.

According to an NDTV report, the AAP leader listed out companies and made charges against the party for "misusing poll bonds". Speaking at a press conference, Singh said there are six companies who have donated amounts that are higher than their profits to the BJP.

The AAP leader also questioned how 33 companies have "incurred losses" yet donated over Rs 450 crore to the BJP. He also said many of these companies received tax exemptions, and there are three companies which donated more than Rs 28 crore to the BJP.

"There are 33 companies which in seven years have incurred a loss of Rs 1 lakh crore. However, these companies have given Rs 450 crore in donations to the BJP through electoral bonds or after getting tax exemptions," the AAP leader alleged.