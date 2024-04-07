Electoral bonds: 7 pharma groups accused of dicey drugs donated 1,000 crore

Pharmaceutical companies have bought electoral bonds worth around Rs 1,000 crore, with the lion’s share of these contributions going into the BJP’s kitty. Seven of these companies were being investigated for poor quality drugs when they purchased these electoral bonds.

These include Hetero Labs and Hetero Healthcare, which bought Rs 60 crore worth of bonds between 2022 and 2023.

Gujarat-based Torrent Pharma bought bonds worth Rs 77.5 crore between 2019 and January 2024.

Zydus Healthcare, another Gujarat company, purchased bonds worth Rs 29 crore between 2022 and 2023 and Glenmark Rs 9.75 crore in 2022.

Cipla bought bonds worth Rs 25.2 crore in November 2022 and IPCA Laboratories Rs 13.5 crore in 2022–23.

All these companies are reportedly facing investigations for manufacturing substandard drugs.

Hetero Labs, for example, received three notices relating to remdesivir, a drug used for the treatment of Covid-19.

Torrent Pharma received a notice for its anti-platelet drug, which was found to be substandard by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration.

Zydus Healthcare, a company that otherwise enjoys a good reputation, was found to have faulted in the manufacture of the remdesivir drug.

A similar complaint was lodged against Cipla for a remdesivir drug it manufactures, as well as for a cough syrup.