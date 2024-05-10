Activists urge EC to release booth-wise votes recorded

A group of activists, lawyers and retired civil servants on Thursday, 9 May wrote to the Election Commission of India demanding that all votes recorded at every polling station where voting took place in the first three phases be disclosed.

Asserting that public trust in the electoral process is key to ensure robust functioning of democracy, the activists urged the disclosure of voter turnout numbers of Part-I of form 17 C on the ECI website.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners, they alleged "large fluctuations" in the voter turnout figures in the first two phases of Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission last week said that constituency and booth-wise data of actual number of votes polled is available with the candidates.

The letter has been signed by lawyers Prashant Bhushan, Vrinda Grover, activists Anjali Bhardwaj, Vipul Mudgal, Shabnam Hashmi, Amrita Johri, Feroze Mithiborwala, economist Jayati Ghosh, Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi, retired IAS officer MG Devasahayam, Sundar Burra and Aditi Mehta, retired IFS officers Deb Mukharji and Ashok Sharma, author Sanjay Jha and journalists Umakant Lakhera, and Pamela Philipose.

"We are writing to flag our concerns arising from the large fluctuation in figures of voter turnout in the first two phases of the ongoing general elections and to urge the Election Commission of India to immediately disclose through its website, the authenticated record of voter turnout as contained in Part I of Form 17C," the activists said in the letter.

They said as per Rule 495 of the Conduct of Elections Rules, at the close of polling, the presiding officer has to prepare an account of votes recorded in Part I of Form 17C and also furnish an authenticated copy of this to every polling agent.